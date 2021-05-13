Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $65,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $412.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.