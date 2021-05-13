Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Hormel Foods worth $55,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

