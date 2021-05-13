Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Burlington Stores worth $63,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 25.1% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 63,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $314.12 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $334.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

