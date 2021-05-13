Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 65,806 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,607,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,806 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $53,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth $2,270,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 32.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 882,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $984,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. Research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

