Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,862 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,204,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of The AES worth $59,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,674,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,852,000 after buying an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The AES by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,348,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,701,000 after acquiring an additional 453,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,927,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,790,000 after acquiring an additional 258,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,859,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

