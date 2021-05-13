Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,333,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $57,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 598,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60,687 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $2,116,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 121.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:FTS opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

