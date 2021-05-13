SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price decreased by Truist from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.42.

NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,607. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,784 shares of company stock worth $12,808,385. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,673,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,453,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

