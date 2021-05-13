Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.