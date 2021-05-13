SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $2.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SPCB opened at $1.27 on Monday. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Get SuperCom alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.