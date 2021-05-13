Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

NYSEAMERICAN SDPI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 27,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,327. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

