Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Raised to C$17.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.33% from the company’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.95.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.74. 728,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.52. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$8.34 and a 12 month high of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$703.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

