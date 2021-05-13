Susquehanna Boosts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $78.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $47.24 on Thursday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.