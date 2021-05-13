Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 4.7%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 5,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

