Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading Down 4.7%

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.36. Approximately 5,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.
STRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.
The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $837.87 million, a P/E ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,741,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
