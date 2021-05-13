SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $547.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.39 and its 200-day moving average is $448.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

