SVB Leerink Boosts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $112.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

ARNA opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

