SVB Leerink Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $81.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

NYSE:GMED opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last three months. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.