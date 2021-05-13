SVB Leerink Increases Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $102.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.62.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. 8,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,872. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $94.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

