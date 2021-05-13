SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $20.13 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $654.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,953 shares of company stock worth $12,626,873. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 81,161 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

