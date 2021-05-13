SVB Leerink Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Target Price to $641.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $657.00 to $641.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

Shares of REGN opened at $507.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

