Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Announces Earnings Results

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Switch updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

