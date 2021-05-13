Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 184.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 193.8% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total value of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

