Symmetry Partners LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 23.3% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 44.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $212.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

