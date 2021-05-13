Symmetry Partners LLC Has $802,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

