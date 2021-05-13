Symmetry Partners LLC Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

