Symmetry Partners LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

