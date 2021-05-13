Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 927 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $84.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $88.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

