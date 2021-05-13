Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,418 shares of company stock worth $95,239. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

