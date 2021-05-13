Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak bought 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

