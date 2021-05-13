Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $1,163,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,954,826.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

