Tap (XTP) Market Cap Hits $1.87 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $465,304.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

XTP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

