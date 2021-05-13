Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKFTF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tarkett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered Tarkett from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Tarkett stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Tarkett has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26.

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, store and shop, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry, and sports and wellness market segments.

