TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $22.79 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,786,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.52.

BABA traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $214.01. 492,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,878,313. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

