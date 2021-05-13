TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Lowers Holdings in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,389,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,000 shares during the quarter. So-Young International makes up approximately 12.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.11% of So-Young International worth $112,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 210,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in So-Young International by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $900.01 million, a P/E ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SY shares. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

