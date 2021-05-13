TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.12% of FinVolution Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FinVolution Group by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares in the last quarter. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,680. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

