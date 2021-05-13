TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Purchases $150,880.00 in Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. 206,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $716.45 million, a P/E ratio of -75.71 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

