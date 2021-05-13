TD Securities Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.44.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.66 on Monday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$7.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 180.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.