TD Securities Boosts Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Price Target to C$164.00

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) had its price target increased by TD Securities to C$164.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIGI opened at C$130.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$131.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$120.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.78. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of C$57.75 and a 12-month high of C$148.63.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.