TD Securities Boosts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

NFI stock opened at C$24.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.42.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$838.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -40.36%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

