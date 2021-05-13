TD Securities Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $17.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SUUIF. Canaccord Genuity cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.63. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

