Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teekay LNG Partners stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

TGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

