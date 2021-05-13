Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.10 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.48 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.43 and a 200 day moving average of €2.34. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

