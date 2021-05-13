Tellor Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Tellor has a market cap of $173.91 million and $211.35 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $106.23 or 0.00208479 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00086441 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00019159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $606.70 or 0.01190708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00068297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.13 or 0.00114087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.18 or 0.10166583 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,713,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,637,165 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

