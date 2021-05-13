Telsey Advisory Group Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $260.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $227.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.74. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

