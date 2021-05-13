Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.60 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $13,987,637.20. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

