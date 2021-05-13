Terra (LUNA) Trading Down 8% This Week

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $15.54 or 0.00030952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and approximately $938.72 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009405 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,654,211 coins and its circulating supply is 383,843,399 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

