Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 137,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK opened at $117.50 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

