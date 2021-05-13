Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.91. 81,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,914. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

