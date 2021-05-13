Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Raised to $2,000.00 at BWS Financial

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $30.20 EPS.

TPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,688.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,582.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,033.96. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after acquiring an additional 148,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,473,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

