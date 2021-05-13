Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,127,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $458.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.85. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $299.09 and a one year high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.