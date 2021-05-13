Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 575,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000.

MANH opened at $128.77 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.40 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

